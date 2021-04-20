Colby Covington likely to face winner of Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

With welterweight champion Kamaru Usman set to defend his title in opposition to Jorge Masvidal in a rematch at UFC 261 this weekend, one of the crucial lingering questions is, who would be the subsequent challenger for the title? Usman first defeated Masvidal at UFC 251 final summer time by unanimous choice, a battle which Masvidal took on six-days discover. On Monday, UFC President Dana White spoke with the media and mentioned he believes Colby Covington would be the subsequent fighter to problem for the title following this weekend’s predominant occasion.

In an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, White mentioned the UFC made the rematch to “get rid of all the reasons” after which the previous interim welterweight champion will probably be subsequent.

“He’s on the level in his profession the place he’s taking a look at who’s subsequent once more. He’s coming again and going through guys that he’s already beat. So Masvidal, clearly took the [first] battle on short-notice, so let’s give him this battle so we are able to get rid of all the reasons, after which Colby Covington’s subsequent.”

Whereas Colby Covington has solely competed as soon as since his first battle in opposition to Usman in December of 2019 at UFC 245, Dana White believes the historical past between the champion and challenger makes that battle a must-see as soon as once more.

The battle with Usman and Colby, Colby Covington, love him or hate him no matter your deal is with him, is likely one of the greatest fighters on the planet and that battle [with Usman] was unbelievable. Each guys needed to dig deep in that battle, it was probably the greatest fights I’ve ever seen. Ever. Something can occur, guys get injured, issues occur, timing. Who is aware of, particularly at the present time, however that needs to be the battle that occurs subsequent.

Covington’s final battle was a dominant victory over former champion Tyron Woodley, who he has additionally shared a beef with over time. The loss to Usman was solely Covington’s second of his skilled profession, and his present file stands at 16-2. It will likely be fascinating to see what the UFC decides to do if Masvidal had been to defeat Usman, if they’d select to run again a trilogy between the 2, or have Covington face Masvidal, as the 2 are former roommates now turned rivals.

There are two different fighters who will probably be watching the UFC 261 predominant occasion will probably be subsequent month’s UFC 262 co-main occasion the place Nate Diaz will return to face Leon Edwards in a five-round co-main occasion. With the longer term all the time unsure for the following potential title challenger, a formidable exhibiting from Diaz or Edwards might throw issues for a change within the welterweight division.

Mike Pendleton

Mike Pendleton is a present contributor to MyMMANews, BJPenn.com, and TheScrap.Co whereas additionally internet hosting his “On The Mic” podcast and works as an Affiliate Producer on Sirius XM’s Combat Nation channel. With a particular ardour for interviewing and speaking to a number of the easiest across the battle sport, you’ll be able to learn or hearken to Mike’s work throughout his a number of shops.

