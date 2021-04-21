Cold, Dark, And Angry

It appeared like an uglier recreation to play than it was to look at, what with the low temperature, the dearth of hitting, and J.D. Davis double tapping his glove and chucking balls away like he was Richard Todd. I may have sworn considered one of them was interception Invoice Simpson within the Shea Stadium finish zone.

(Children, simply google it. I’m not simply going to make Sam Darnold references to be consistent with your sensibilities. I’m previous. Take care of it.)

I don’t imply to get on J.D., however he was everywhere in the Mets’ 3-1 loss on each the great and dangerous sides of the ledger. Along with the 2 throwing errors, considered one of which introduced residence the primary Cubs’ run of the sport within the third inning with two outs, he did hit a house run for the Mets solely run and reached base 3 times. He additionally had weak verify swings at two rubbish Craig Kimbrel off pace pitches within the ninth when the Mets had been making an attempt to rally. A kind of video games, although. And within the chilly whereas he’s nonetheless working his means again into recreation form after the bruised hand, this stuff are going to occur.

The second Cubs run got here as Eric Sogard drove in Jason Heyward with a single. The fascinating half was that Heyward stole second, and replay confirmed he might need been out as there was a cut up second between his entrance hand leaving the bag and his again foot touching it. And often, replay calls that stuff very strict. However the name was upheld, and I’m effective with it. I really like replay, however not for issues like that. It wasn’t what it was designed for.

(Bookmark this later within the yr when the Mets profit on a name like this.)

(Oh who am I kidding? The Mets won’t ever profit on a name like this.)

The third run got here as Taijuan Walker walked Willson Contreras with the bases loaded within the fourth earlier than his departure, and subsequent ejection for arguing with John Libka about his strike zone. The two-2 pitch to Contreras was, perhaps, a hair under the plate. And afterward within the recreation, Luis Rojas was ejected for the same pitch being referred to as in opposition to Michael Conforto to ring him up. I can’t blame Rojas for getting upset. However Walker, along with his seven strikeouts in 3 and a couple of/3’s innings, additionally had six walks. So his complaining was misplaced as merely frustration, which Walker acknowledged after the sport. (Additionally, the Walker pitch within the 4th was a contact decrease than the Rex Brothers pitch within the sixth, however once more … I can’t blame Rojas for being upset as I wouldn’t count on John Libka to have the ability to inform the distinction between pitches that shut.)

In Rojas’ protection, Libka was irritating. Within the ninth inning, Kimbrel threw two balls in the very same spot to James McCann, and one was referred to as a ball whereas the opposite was referred to as a strike. Between that and each umpire within the league seemingly calling balls two inches off the outer half of the plate strikes to lefties, umpiring balls and strikes typically has been a little bit of a clown present this season. However not fairly as bozo because the Mets offense was within the ninth inning. They rallied to load the bases with one out, thanks partially to McCann’s stroll and Luis Guillorme’s glorious at-bat leading to a single to load the bases. The Mets had the appropriate guys coming as much as knock residence two runs and tie the sport in opposition to Kimbrel. However Brandon Nimmo struck out to finish his lengthy consecutive recreation on-base streak, after which Francisco Lindor, who we’re all determined to see a “Welcome to New York” second from, swung at a curve on the primary pitch to floor out to Anthony Rizzo to finish it.

Say what you need about any facet of the sport, the umpiring, the climate, maybe pulling Walker too late, the underside line is that the Mets’ bats have to warmth up, particularly with runners in scoring place. However you knew that, proper? You knew that since what … 1989?

(Oh, I forgot, you don’t even know who Richard Todd is.)

At this time’s Hate Checklist