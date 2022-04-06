Cole Caufield tricked Montreal with fake home purchases and even pretended he’s got a dog

If you’re well-versed in Montreal Canadiens fan gossip, you may have noticed that after Cole Caufield posted an Instagram story to social media she took root in the city and bought her home.

The Secret Story post shows Caufield sitting with a dog between his legs in the bay window of an empty room, blinds strategically drawn so that viewers can’t guess the location from outside view (though Twitter But fans still tried). He captioned the picture with a prominent emoji and confirmed the location by indicating the local area code, 514.

While some might have assumed that the Canadiens’ right wing was ready to commit to the team in the long run, it turned out that the post was a big joke intended to mislead fans and journalists.