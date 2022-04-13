Coles recalls baby’s foster over salmonella scare

live

Coles is recalling packets of baby spinach sold in its supermarkets in three states and territories, amid fears that they may have been potentially contaminated with salmonella.

Government agency Food Standards Australia and New Zealand said the affected 60-gram, 120-gram and 280-gram bags were available for sale from April 4.

It said the products were sold at Coles Supermarket, Coles Local and through Coles Online in NSW, Queensland and the Act was affected.

The governing body said possible contamination excluded products in stores in Lavington, Deniliquin and Albury.

“Consumers should not eat …