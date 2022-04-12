Coles recalls packets of baby spinach sold in NSW, ACT and Queensland supermarkets

Coles is recalling packets of baby spinach sold in supermarkets in three areas due to potential salmonella contamination.

Packets of 60g, 120g and 280g were available for sale from April 4.

They were sold through Coles Supermarket, Coles Local and online Coles in Queensland, ACT and NSW – but did not include stores in Lavington, Deniliquin and Albury.

Government agency Food Standards Australia and New Zealand say the recall has been made due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall affects three different packet sizes of baby spinach.

“Consumers should not eat this product and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the agency says.

The affected packets have different uses according to the date marks: