Colibid, the ‘tech’ auction system to get the best mortgage

VALENCIA. Technology has become a way to provide solutions that streamline the lives of citizens. For two decades, numerous platforms have facilitated the connection between clients and consumers; resources with demand. A trend that covers more and more niches and that, now, has come to revolutionize the mortgage world.

This is the case of Colibid, a company based in Valencia that has created a reverse bidding system that allows you to obtain the best mortgage available on the market -or at least come close- with a process that lasts a matter of minutes. The company is founded by four international profiles and has been incubated in the heat of Demium Startups.

Each one won their respective editions in the AllStartup but, due to fate, they ended up starting the same project. Led by Stefano Scardiacomplete the team Jack O ‘GradyCFO of the company, Alexander AlmengoCTO, and Elena Gutierrez, CMO. “Searching for mortgages is still a very classic model,” explains Scardia, who points out the many frictions in the process, from calling a bunch of banks to losing a morning for lack of paper.

“In 2022, where everything is done with apps, we wanted to do something fast and efficient. Furthermore, we realized what this was a problem everyone had it banks,” he insists. Fewer workers, fewer offices and contracts that are done in the same way. “Everything was analog and with all the data on paper, we saw clearly that we had to launch it”, he assures.

“An obsolete and inadequate system”

This enabled them to create a system in which it is only necessary to upload the financial information so that, within four days, it is possible to know which bank offers the best offer. ”NWe find you before an obsolete and tremendously unfair system with all its participants. In our model, everyone wins, but at a level that we did not know when we started this adventure”, says Gutiérrez.

“We knew that it was very frustrating for users, because they feel that when they go to apply for a mortgage they are asking the banks for a favor, when it comes to a service,” he continues. After receiving the form with the data and the client’s request, the reverse bidding system is activated. “The mortgage is shown to multiple financial entities, from banks to brokers, who begin to bid for the client,” explains Almengor.

“This allows a competitive system and guarantees the best offers for the profile in question. In addition to that, we collect the client’s documents without having to waste time going to offices and asking for appointments. After about three days, the person finds his match and there it is already finalized at the bank itself, where they have to provide the appraisal of the home to see that it corresponds to the information given”, he highlights.

The auction, a pioneering formula in the niche

The auction is a concept that exists in many areas such as Arts, but had never been applied to the banking system. For this reason, the first months of the company’s life were dedicated to creating the technology and starting relationships with banks and agents to create a bag that would be part of the bid. “In the end, banks see in this formula a good opportunity to find more clients quickly and manage them quickly”, says Scardia.

They also highlight the transparency of the process. Sitting at home, you can simultaneously compare your private, specific and personal offer without having to go to ten different banks. And it is that, it is possible to follow which entity is offering the lowest interest in real time. As the main advantage, they report saving time, cost in the mortgage as a whole and the personalized offer compared to other comparators.

The technology company currently has dozens of operators, among which are -according to what they point out-practically all the entities in Spain. “The banks see that in this way they provide a better service and also the intermediaries can find clients that they would never have had access to”, insists the CEO. In this sense, the business model relies on charging a percentage of interest to the entities if the mortgage ends up being formalized.

The technology company, which recently obtained a financing round of 250,000 euros, expects to close with 300 million in mortgages this year thanks to strong customer growth. In addition, they also focus on those who already have a mortgage, but who are looking for another one with better conditions. “People don’t do it because it looks like a nightmare, but trying to change with Colibid it is easy and can allow savings“, insists Scardia. The company looks to Europe and Latam for the coming months and will soon open a round seed. Also, they seek to bring the same model to verticals such as personal loans, where the technology continues to be effective.