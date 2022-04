academic/copernic publications academic/copernic publications

When Colin Kaepernick was five years old, his kindergarten teacher gave his class an assignment: Draw a portrait of his family.

Kaepernick painted his entire family yellow. When he went to his own, he used brown crayons.

“What I realized portraying my family was that in my entire class, I was the only one who didn’t look like the rest of my family,” says Kaepernick, who is black and adopted into a white family. Is.

