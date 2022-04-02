Colin Kaepernick is ready to help an NFL club become a ‘better team’

Colin Kaepernick has made several headlines this off-season as he continues to workout with current NFL players and spread rumors of a possible return to the league.

During his appearance at Michigan’s Mecca and Blue Spring games on Saturday, He joined Detroit’s WXYZ . spoke with What message does he have for NFL teams that might consider signing him to their rosters.

“I can help you build a better team,” Kaepernick said. “I can help you win the game. I know the situation right now won’t allow me to step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way up to it, though.”

During his six seasons with the 49ers, Kaepernick completed 1,011 of 1,692 pass attempts for 12,271 yards. In his first three seasons (2011–13), he led San Francisco…