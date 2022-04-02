Colin Kaepernick is ready to help an NFL club become a 'better team'

Colin Kaepernick has made several headlines this off-season as he continues to workout with current NFL players and spread rumors of a possible return to the league.

During his appearance at Michigan’s Mecca and Blue Spring games on Saturday, He joined Detroit’s WXYZ . spoke with What message does he have for NFL teams that might consider signing him to their rosters.

“I can help you build a better team,” Kaepernick said. “I can help you win the game. I know the situation right now won’t allow me to step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way up to it, though.”

