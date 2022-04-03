Colin Kaepernick Throws At Michigan Spring Game, Waits To 'Open The Door' For NFL Return

Colin Kaepernick works in front of NFL scouts and an audience during halftime of the University of Michigan’s spring game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

The free-agent quarterback threw for about 15 minutes in a workout organized by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Kaepernick ran a full array of throwing drills, from out routes to medium crossers to play-action deep balls. Workout Concluded With Kaepernick join in on a deep shot And embracing Harbagh.

After the workout, Kaepernick made his case for giving quarterback-needed NFL teams a shot.

“I can help you build a better team, I can help you win games,” Kaepernick Told Gina Trotman at WXYZ Detroit When asked what was his message…


