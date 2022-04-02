Colin Kaepernick to host throwing exhibition with draft-eligible players at halftime of Michigan’s spring game

Colin Kaepernick’s role as honorary captain for Michigan’s spring game will include a halftime throwing exhibition with draft-eligible players, according to league transaction wire, NFL club employees who will be in attendance are allowed to watch the event, which will take place this Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, is ready to accept a backup role in the NFL if that’s what’s needed to return to the league.

Kaepernick played for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh during Harbaugh’s four seasons as head coach of the 49ers, having not played in the NFL since 2016. In 12 games that season, Kaepernick threw…