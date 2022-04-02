Colin Kaepernick to work for NFL scouts hoping for 2022 return: Eight possible landing spots for the QB

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t taken the NFL field since 2016, but the former 49ers quarterback-turned-civil rights activist is returning in 2022. Not only that, but a handful of teams have approached the 34-year-old, and now Kaepernick is ready to throw in front of NFL scouts at halftime for Michigan’s spring game.

If history is any indication, the apparent interest in Kaepernick doesn’t mean the QB is actually a safe bet for a comeback. Since pulling out of San Francisco in 2017, when he generated national controversy due to his on-field protests of police brutality, the former Super Bowl starter hasn’t come close to signing with a new team. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell openly encouraged clubs to sign QB…