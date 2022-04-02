Colin Kaepernick will throw in front of NFL scouts on Saturday

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s search for a return to the National Football League will continue through the end of this week, when he holds a throwing exhibit during halftime of the University of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday.

Draft-eligible players will hold passes from Kaepernick and NFL team personnel in attendance will be allowed to watch the event, the NFL said on its own. Website,

Kaepernick, who has not been able to find a team to sign him since 2017, was among the first to take a knee during pregame play of the US national anthem to protest the extrajudicial killings of black people by police.

He filed a complaint against the NFL in 2017, claiming that no team had signed him after he split with the San Francisco 49ers.