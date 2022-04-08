Colin Morikawa, Patrick Kentley, Corey Connors, more prizepicks play for Round 2

The first round of the Masters is now behind us, with Sungjae Im holding the lead at 5-under. Now we look forward to Round 2 on Friday, which has plenty of prop angles to attack the prizepicks.

I mentioned in my first round of analysis how iron play and melee are the two biggest indicators of success at Augusta National, based on data from past champions. This should be used to narrow down the best picks for this tournament. We saw this trend in full effect last year, as defending champion Hideki Matsuyama finished fourth in SG Approach the Green, fifth in SG Around the Green, second in SG Tea to Green and sixth in Scrambling.

Below, I outline my five PrizePicks Flex plays for Round 2 of the 2022 Masters. For those unfamiliar with prizepicks flex plays in golf, various combinations…