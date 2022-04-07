Several lines of La Nueva Metropole, a company that operates in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, are out of operation since early Thursday.

One bus stop today Affects the normal operation of the company’s bus lines new metropolis and made in routes The metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires.

Collectives’ stop: which lines don’t work today and for how long

65

90

136

151

163

176

182

194

195

228A

237

276

310

322

326

327

336

365

386

392

448

503

507

510

670

741