College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Wednesday

Posted on
College basketball’s biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV programs, game previews, and game times for Wednesday, February 24

Results far away: SU 114-40, ATS 82-71, O / U: 91-61-1

Photo Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA Today Sports

NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers

NC State in Virginia

6:30 ACC Network
Row: Virginia-11.5, O / U: 125.5
Florida State Seminole in Miami Hurricanes

Florida State in Miami

8:30 ACC Network
Line: Florida State-11, O / U: 143
Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks

Alabama in Arkansas

9:00 ESPN2
Row: Arkansas-2, O / U: 158.5
DePaul Blue Devils at Crepton Bluejays

DePaul in Crepton

9:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Crayton-15, O / U: 144.5
Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodore

Vanderbilt in Tennessee

9:00 SEC Network
Row: Tennessee-7, O / U: 141
