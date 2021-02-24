College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Wednesday

College basketball’s biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV programs, game previews, and game times for Wednesday, February 24
Results far away: SU 114-40, ATS 82-71, O / U: 91-61-1
Photo Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA Today Sports
NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers
NC State in Virginia
6:30 ACC Network
Row: Virginia-11.5, O / U: 127.5
Florida State Seminole in Miami Hurricanes
Florida State in Miami
8:30 ACC Network
Line: Florida State-11, O / U: 143
Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks
Alabama in Arkansas
9:00 ESPN2
Line: Arkansas-1, O / U: 155.5
DePaul Blue Devils at Crepton Bluejays
DePaul in Crepton
9:00 CBS Sports Network
Row: Crayton-15, O / U: 141.5
Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodore
Vanderbilt in Tennessee
9:00 SEC Network
Row: Tennessee-7, O / U: 141
