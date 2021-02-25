LATEST

College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Sports Previews, Lines, TV: Thursday

College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Sports Previews, Lines, TV: Thursday

College basketball’s biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV programs, game previews, and game time for Thursday, February 25

Results far: SU 118-41, ATS 86-72, O / U: 94-63-1

Photo Credit: Rick Osentowski-USA Today Sports

Miami University Redhawks at Western Michigan Broncos

Miami University in Western Michigan

12:00 ESPN +
Row: University of Miami-5, O / U: 135
The Santa Clara Broncos in Gonzaga Bulldogs

Santa Clara in Gonzaga

7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Gonzaga-30.5, O / U: 155
Iowa Hawkies at Michigan Wolverines

Iowa in Michigan

7:00 ESPN
Row: Michigan-4, RPM: 156.5
Nebraska Cornhushers in Illinois Fighting Illini

Nebraska in Illinois

7:00 BTN
Row: Illinois-16.5, O / U: 145.5
WKU Hiltopers in Houston Cougars

WKU in Houston

7:00 ESPN2
Row: Houston-12, O / U: 135.5
Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State at Michigan State

9:00 ESPN
Line: Ohio State-3.5, RPM: 147.5
USC Trojan on Colorado Buffalo

USC in Colorado

9:00 ESPN2
Row: Colorado-3, O / U: 136.5
Boise State Broncos in San Diego State Aztec

Boise State in San Diego State

9:00 FS 1
Row: San Diego State-6, O / U: 138
