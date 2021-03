College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Preview: Saturday

The biggest game of college basketball, Top 25 predictions, TV programs, game previews, and playing time for Saturday, March 6.

SU 140-48, ATS 98-89, O / U: 106-79-1

– CFN berserk predictions and game previews

Click on each link for game preview and prediction. Eastern all the time.

Florida State at Notre Dame

12:00 ESPN2

Line: Florida State-7, O / U: 152.5

Oklahoma State in West Virginia

2:00 ESPN2

Line: West Virginia-7, O / U: 149.5

Alabama in Georgia

2:00 CBS

Row: Alabama-9, RPM: 154.5

Purdue in Indiana

2:00 ESPN

Row: Purdue-8, RPM: 133.5

Villanova in Providence

2:30 Fox

Row: Villanova-4, O / U: 136.5

Illinois at Ohio State

4:00 ESPN

Line: Ohio State-1.5, RPM: 151.5

Butler in Kratlan

4:00 Fox

Line: Crayton-13, O / U: 133

Louisville virginia

4:00 ESPN2

Row: Virginia-2, O / U: 122.5

Arkansas at Texas A&M

5:00 SEC Network

Row: Arkansas-15.5, O / U: 136.5

Duke in North Carolina

6:00 ESPN

Row: North Carolina-3, O / U: 148