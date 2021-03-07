LATEST

College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Preview: Sunday

Posted on
College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Preview: Sunday
The biggest game of college basketball, Top 25 predictions, TV programs, sports previews, and playing time for Sunday, March 7.

How are the pics so far?
SU 145-53, ATS 103-93-1, O / U: 114-81-1

– CFN berserk predictions and game previews

Click on each link for game preview and prediction. Eastern all the time.

Memphis in houston

12:00 CBS
Row: Houston-10, O / U: 132.5

Wisconsin in Iowa

12:30 Fox
Row: Iowa-6, O / U: 144

Drake in Loyola

2:20 CBS
Row: Loyola-6.5, O / U: 132.5

Texas Tech vs Baylor

4:00 ESPN
Row: Boiler-8, O / U: 139.5

Michigan at Michigan State

4:30 CBS
Row: Michigan-8, RPM: 138

TCU in Texas

7:00 Big 12 / ESPN +
Line: Texas-7.5, RPM: 137.5

