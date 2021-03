College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Preview: Thursday

College basketball’s biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV programs, game previews, and game time for Thursday, March 4.

SU 133-47, ATS 94-85, O / U: 104-73-1

Click on each link for game preview and prediction. Eastern all the time.

Michigan state in michigan

7:00 ESPN

Line: Michigan-12, RPM: 140

Oklahoma State at Baylor

7:00 ESPN2

Row: Boiler-11.5, O / U: 149.5

TCU in West Virginia

7:00 Big 12 Network / ESPN +

Line: West Virginia-13.5, O / U: 146

Iowa State at Texas Tech

7:00 Big 12 Network / ESPN +

Line: Texas Tech-17, RPM: 136.5

UTEP in Kansas

8:00 Big 12 Network / ESPN +

Row: Kansas-17, O / U: 134.5

Nebraska in Iowa

9:00 BTN

Row: Iowa-16.5, O / U: 151.5

Texas in Oklahoma

9:00 ESPN

Row: Oklahoma-2, O / U: 142.5

Arizona State in Colorado

9:00 ESPN2

Row: Colorado-11, O / U: 147