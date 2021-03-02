College Basketball Top 25 Predictions: Tuesday

College basketball’s biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV programs, game previews, and game time for Tuesday, March 2.

SU 128-45, ATS 92-80, O / U: 99-71-1

Baylor in West Virginia

5:00 ESPN

Row: Baylor -4, o / u: 148.5

Arkansas in South Carolina

6:30 SEC Network

Row: Arkansas-6, O / U: 157.5

Illinois in Michigan

7:00 ESPN

Row: Michigan-6.5, RPM: 144.5

Auburn in Alabama

7:00 ESPN2

Row: Alabama-11, O / U: 157

Texas at Iowa State

7:00 ESPN +

Line: Texas-11.5, RPM: 143

TCU at Texas Tech

7:00 Big 12 Network / ESPN +

Line: Texas Tech-12.5, RPM: 131.5

Purdue in Wisconsin

9:00 ESPN2

Row: Purdue-2, RPM: 128.5