College Football And Basketball Combined Rankings: Hoops and Helmets 2021

College Football And Basketball Combined Rankings: Hoops and Helmets 2021

Which schools had the best and worst years in the two major sports? Ranked from 1 to 130, all college football and basketball combinations. Who had the most fun?

How much fun did the 130 colleges that play both football and men’s basketball provide in this craziest of years?

Every year we take all the 130 teams and rank them based on a which ones had the best combination of seasons in the two major revenue producing sports. Here are the relatively loose ground rules …

Football is bigger. It just is. Of course some schools care a whole lot more about the hoops side – that’s factored into all of this – but for the most part, football is what drives athletic departments.

What did you win? Did you win a conference championship, a bowl game, a few games in the NCAA Tournament? Did you make the final four in either sport? That’s the real fun for the fans.

Schools that had winning seasons in both sports get extra credit. Maybe there wasn’t a championship, but come up with winning campaigns in both sports is terrific.

*Means the school won the conference championship game

2020-2021 College Football & Basketball Combination Rankings
Losers In Both Sports
Something Was Missing
Okay At One, Not The Other
Good Helmets, No Hoops
A Good Sports Year
Top 25 | Top 10
Combination Football and Basketball Rankings: Losers In Both Sports

These schools suffered the indignity of failing to come up with a winning season in either of the two major sports. The fans didn’t get to have any fun.

130 Northern Illinois

2020: 89 2019: 56 2018: 82
Football: 0-6 overall, 0-6 in conference, 6th in MAC West
Basketball: 3-16 overall, 2-12 in conference, 12th in MAC

129 FIU

2020: 71 2019: 40 2018: 85
Football: 0-5 overall, 0-3 in conference, 6th in C-USA East
Basketball: 9-17 overall, 2-15 in conference, 14th in C-USA

128 Vanderbilt

2020: 128 2019: 91 2018: 108
Football: 0-9 overall, 0-9 in conference, in SEC East
Basketball: 9-16 overall, 3-13 in conference, 14th in SEC

127 ULM

2020: 122 2019: 94 2018: 113
Football: 0-10 overall, 0-7 in conference, 5th in Sun Belt West
Basketball: 7-19 overall, 5-13 in conference, 11th in Sun Belt

126 South Carolina

2020: 95 2019: 57 2018: 44
Football: 2-8 overall, 2-8 in conference, 6th in SEC East
Basketball: 6-15 overall, 8-8 in conference, 12th in SEC

125 East Carolina

2020: 120 2019: 127 2018: 126
Football: 3-6 overall, 3-5 in conference, T8th in AAC
Basketball: 8-11 overall, 2-10 in conference, 11th in AAC

124 Cal

2020: 60 2019: 88 2018: 116
Football: 1-3 overall, 1-3 in conference, T5th in Pac-12 North
Basketball: 9-20 overall, 3-17 in conference, 12th in Pac-12

123 Temple

2020: 68 2019: 30 2018: 60
Football: 1-6 overall, 1-6 in conference, 10th in AAC
Basketball: 5-11 overall, 4-10 in conference, T8th in AAC

122 USF

2020: 117 2019: 47 2018: 78
Football: 1-8 overall, 0-7 in conference, 11th in AAC
Basketball: 9-13 overall, 4-10 in conference, T8th in AAC

121 New Mexico

2020: 111 2019: 120 2018: 95
Football: 2-5 overall, 2-5 in conference, 9th in MW
Basketball: 6-16 overall, 1-8 in conference, 11th in MW

120 Eastern Michigan

2020: 72 2019: 87 2018: 94
Football: 2-4 overall, 2-4 in conference, 5th in MAC West
Basketball: 6-12 overall, 3-11 in conference, 10th in MAC

119 Middle Tennessee

2020: 127 2019: 79 2018: 47
Football: 3-6 overall, 2-4 in conference, 5th in C-USA East
Basketball: 5-18 overall, 3-13 in conference, 13th in C-USA

118 Southern Miss

2020: 77 2019: 51 2018: 81
Football: 3-7 overall, 2-4 in conference, 6th in C-USA West
Basketball: 8-17 overall, 4-13 in conference, 12th in C-USA

117 UNLV

2020: 107 2019: 102 2018: 96
Football: 0-6 overall, 0-6 in conference, 12th in MW
Basketball: 12-15 overall, 8-12 in conference, 7th in MW

116 Nebraska

2020: 124 2019: 96 2018: 101
Football: 3-5 overall, 3-5 in conference, 5th in Big Ten West
Basketball: 7-20 overall, 3-16 in conference, 14th in Big Ten

115 Troy

2020: 123 2019: 71 2018: 63
Football: 5-6 overall, 3-4 in conference, 5th in Sun Belt East
Basketball: 11-17 overall, 4-12 in conference, 12th in Sun Belt

114 Charlotte

2020: 75 2019: 122 2018: 129
Football: 2-4 overall, 2-2 in conference, 4th in C-USA East
Basketball: 9-16 overall, 5-11 in conference, 11th in C-USA

113 Arkansas State

2020: 56 2019: 78 2018: 84
Football: 4-7 overall, 2-6 in conference, T3rd in Sun Belt West
Basketball: 11-13 overall, 7-8 in conference, T7th in Sun Belt

112 Penn State

2020: 8 2019: 69 2018: 30
Football: 4-5 overall, 4-5 in conference, 3rd in Big Ten East
Basketball: 11-14 overall, 7-12 in conference, T11th in Big Ten

111 Kansas State

2020: 69 2019: 59 2018: 13
Football: 4-6 overall, 4-5 in conference, 7th in Big 12
Basketball: 9-20 overall, 4-14 in conference, 9th in Big 12

110 Minnesota

2020: 42 2019: 24 2018: 108
Football: 3-4 overall, 3-4 in conference, 4th in Big Ten West
Basketball: 14-15 overall, 6-14 in conference, 13th in Big Ten

109 Wake Forest

2020: 65 2019: 77 2018: 74
Football: 4-5 overall, 3-4 in conference, 9th in ACC
Basketball: 6-16 overall, 3-15 in conference, 14th in ACC

108 Kentucky

2020: 12 2019: 11 2018: 18
Football: 5-6 overall, 4-6 in conference, 4th in SEC East
Basketball: 9-16 overall, 8-9 in conference, 8th in SEC

Next: Something Was Missing … Probably Football

