College Football And Basketball Combined Rankings: Hoops and Helmets 2021

Which schools had the best and worst years in the two major sports? Ranked from 1 to 130, all college football and basketball combinations. Who had the most fun?
How much fun did the 130 colleges that play both football and men’s basketball provide in this craziest of years?
Every year we take all the 130 teams and rank them based on a which ones had the best combination of seasons in the two major revenue producing sports. Here are the relatively loose ground rules …
– Football is bigger. It just is. Of course some schools care a whole lot more about the hoops side – that’s factored into all of this – but for the most part, football is what drives athletic departments.
– What did you win? Did you win a conference championship, a bowl game, a few games in the NCAA Tournament? Did you make the final four in either sport? That’s the real fun for the fans.
– Schools that had winning seasons in both sports get extra credit. Maybe there wasn’t a championship, but come up with winning campaigns in both sports is terrific.
Combination Football and Basketball Rankings: Losers In Both Sports
These schools suffered the indignity of failing to come up with a winning season in either of the two major sports. The fans didn’t get to have any fun.
130 Northern Illinois
2020: 89 2019: 56 2018: 82
Football: 0-6 overall, 0-6 in conference, 6th in MAC West
Basketball: 3-16 overall, 2-12 in conference, 12th in MAC
129 FIU
2020: 71 2019: 40 2018: 85
Football: 0-5 overall, 0-3 in conference, 6th in C-USA East
Basketball: 9-17 overall, 2-15 in conference, 14th in C-USA
128 Vanderbilt
2020: 128 2019: 91 2018: 108
Football: 0-9 overall, 0-9 in conference, in SEC East
Basketball: 9-16 overall, 3-13 in conference, 14th in SEC
127 ULM
2020: 122 2019: 94 2018: 113
Football: 0-10 overall, 0-7 in conference, 5th in Sun Belt West
Basketball: 7-19 overall, 5-13 in conference, 11th in Sun Belt
126 South Carolina
2020: 95 2019: 57 2018: 44
Football: 2-8 overall, 2-8 in conference, 6th in SEC East
Basketball: 6-15 overall, 8-8 in conference, 12th in SEC
125 East Carolina
2020: 120 2019: 127 2018: 126
Football: 3-6 overall, 3-5 in conference, T8th in AAC
Basketball: 8-11 overall, 2-10 in conference, 11th in AAC
124 Cal
2020: 60 2019: 88 2018: 116
Football: 1-3 overall, 1-3 in conference, T5th in Pac-12 North
Basketball: 9-20 overall, 3-17 in conference, 12th in Pac-12
123 Temple
2020: 68 2019: 30 2018: 60
Football: 1-6 overall, 1-6 in conference, 10th in AAC
Basketball: 5-11 overall, 4-10 in conference, T8th in AAC
122 USF
2020: 117 2019: 47 2018: 78
Football: 1-8 overall, 0-7 in conference, 11th in AAC
Basketball: 9-13 overall, 4-10 in conference, T8th in AAC
121 New Mexico
2020: 111 2019: 120 2018: 95
Football: 2-5 overall, 2-5 in conference, 9th in MW
Basketball: 6-16 overall, 1-8 in conference, 11th in MW
120 Eastern Michigan
2020: 72 2019: 87 2018: 94
Football: 2-4 overall, 2-4 in conference, 5th in MAC West
Basketball: 6-12 overall, 3-11 in conference, 10th in MAC
119 Middle Tennessee
2020: 127 2019: 79 2018: 47
Football: 3-6 overall, 2-4 in conference, 5th in C-USA East
Basketball: 5-18 overall, 3-13 in conference, 13th in C-USA
118 Southern Miss
2020: 77 2019: 51 2018: 81
Football: 3-7 overall, 2-4 in conference, 6th in C-USA West
Basketball: 8-17 overall, 4-13 in conference, 12th in C-USA
117 UNLV
2020: 107 2019: 102 2018: 96
Football: 0-6 overall, 0-6 in conference, 12th in MW
Basketball: 12-15 overall, 8-12 in conference, 7th in MW
116 Nebraska
2020: 124 2019: 96 2018: 101
Football: 3-5 overall, 3-5 in conference, 5th in Big Ten West
Basketball: 7-20 overall, 3-16 in conference, 14th in Big Ten
115 Troy
2020: 123 2019: 71 2018: 63
Football: 5-6 overall, 3-4 in conference, 5th in Sun Belt East
Basketball: 11-17 overall, 4-12 in conference, 12th in Sun Belt
114 Charlotte
2020: 75 2019: 122 2018: 129
Football: 2-4 overall, 2-2 in conference, 4th in C-USA East
Basketball: 9-16 overall, 5-11 in conference, 11th in C-USA
113 Arkansas State
2020: 56 2019: 78 2018: 84
Football: 4-7 overall, 2-6 in conference, T3rd in Sun Belt West
Basketball: 11-13 overall, 7-8 in conference, T7th in Sun Belt
112 Penn State
2020: 8 2019: 69 2018: 30
Football: 4-5 overall, 4-5 in conference, 3rd in Big Ten East
Basketball: 11-14 overall, 7-12 in conference, T11th in Big Ten
111 Kansas State
2020: 69 2019: 59 2018: 13
Football: 4-6 overall, 4-5 in conference, 7th in Big 12
Basketball: 9-20 overall, 4-14 in conference, 9th in Big 12
110 Minnesota
2020: 42 2019: 24 2018: 108
Football: 3-4 overall, 3-4 in conference, 4th in Big Ten West
Basketball: 14-15 overall, 6-14 in conference, 13th in Big Ten
109 Wake Forest
2020: 65 2019: 77 2018: 74
Football: 4-5 overall, 3-4 in conference, 9th in ACC
Basketball: 6-16 overall, 3-15 in conference, 14th in ACC
108 Kentucky
2020: 12 2019: 11 2018: 18
Football: 5-6 overall, 4-6 in conference, 4th in SEC East
Basketball: 9-16 overall, 8-9 in conference, 8th in SEC
