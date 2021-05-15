LATEST

College signings roundup: Denver City’s Ivy heading to Texas Tech track and field – LubbockOnline.com

play
Show Caption

Several seniors from around the Lubbock area signed this week to continue their athletics at college programs.

Denver City’s Lexi Ivy, who won gold in the Class 3A girls high jump at the UIL state track meet last week, signed with the Texas Tech track and field team last Friday.

Monterey’s Devlin Offutt signed to play football at McMurry in Abilene. Classmate Trent Brown signed with the Southwestern Assemblies of God University track team in Waxahachie.

Lubbock-Cooper baseball players Kaleb Scull and Teige Mitchell will continue the sport at Frank Phillips College and Midland College, respectively.

Coronado’s Jenea Compean signed to Dodge City Community College in Kansas to play softball.

On Tuesday, Trinity Christian’s Lilli Underwood signed to the Abilene Christian pom squad, while classmate Davis Reeves will play football at Wheaton College in Illinois.

Frenship’s Devin Hartfield signed with the Texas-Permian Basin basketball team. Classmate Bella Bennett will join the Texas Tech pom squad.

New Deal’s Kyler Reed signed to play baseball at Cisco Junior College. Abernathy’s Kaeleb Carrillo will play baseball at Odessa College.

Seminole had a trio of athletes sign: Alyssa Olivas (Howard College softball), Kamryn Cottrell (Howard College softball) and Caden Cottrell (Howard Payne basketball).

Springlake-Earth’s Carsann Baker signed to pole vault with the West Texas A&M track and field team.

Lubbock High’s Tyler signed to the Wayland Baptist wrestling team. Classmate Emma Boone signed to play golf at xxxxx.

Seminole’s Eli Beard signed to the xxxxx basketball team.

LCP soccer trio?

Monterey soccer’s “Lockdown Luke” to Ranger College

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

91
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
74
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
66
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
36
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Telly Updates Telly Updates
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top