Collin Gillespie fueling Villanova to NCAA tournament run to cap storied career

SAN ANTONIO — In the final march of Colin Gillespie’s remarkable and remarkably long college basketball career, his father saw someone fall to the floor during a game at Madison Square Garden. After a few seconds, Jim Gillespie recognized the Villanova player—his son.

“It could be an ankle,” speculated his wife Therese. But when Colin tried to get up and couldn’t put any weight on his left leg, Jim knew, “It’s going to be worse.”

This past March, 2021, was the Big East tournament, Madison Square Garden. Only close friends and family members were sitting scattered in the stands. At halftime, the Villanova team doctor locates the Gillespie family and determines both sides of their initial evaluation. The injury was significant, a torn MCL, and would require surgery. But the ACL in that knee…