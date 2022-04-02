Collingwood vs Geelong, Joel Selwood Tackle, Controversy Between Sides, Jack Ginnivan Free Kick, Tom Atkins, 3rd Quarter

An all-out brawl broke out between Geelong and Collingwood on Saturday night, leading to two of seven consecutive goals for the Pies in an extraordinary route at the MCG.

After Pies youth Ollie Henry chased down Geelong captain Joel Selwood and scored a goal from the resulting free kick, Cats defender Tom Atkins could be seen fighting Collingwood player Jack Ginnivan.

From there, a crucial fight broke out between the two sides, and Ginnivan was awarded a free kick within a minute, scoring the Cats’ second goal.

“It’s huge,” Luke Darcy said on Channel 7 of “Anarchy.”

“We’re going to get the second free kick here….