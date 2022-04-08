colo colo won and they almost caught the pineapple

colo colo He scored a very important victory in his debut in the Copa Libertadores: 2–1 against Fortaleza in Brazil, where Trans-Andean teams usually have great difficulties achieving good results. But at the end of the game a fight broke out between the teammates!

were heroes Esteban Pávez, a 31-year-old midfielder, hit 20-year-old offensive midfielder Carlo Villanueva. When the verbal stimulation continued the other cacique players had to intervene to separate.

watch video

What happened? Obviously, Pávez reprimanded the youngster as at the end of the game he chose to keep the ball on his feet rather than make a long take to take advantage.

Team coach…