colo colo won

It was a historic day for Crooked Fortaleza: the team for the first time in the Copa Libertadores. Fans form an impressive mosaic for the match against Colo Colo. So much anxiety and emotion strained the footballers, pressuring them to respond to such displays of passion.

And the nerves made a move on the next opponent of the river in the tournament. Was Colo Colo, who knew how to pit his peace and his experience against an opponent of past revolutionsSilvio Romero as the starter was replaced at halftime.

The most obvious was the start of El Cásic under the command of Argentine coach Gustavo Quinteros (the goalkeeper avoided it on the line). Later, a good definition of Argentine Juan Martín Lucero was a jerk…