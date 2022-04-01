Cologne acquires Eldosivi in ​​Santa Fe with introduction of VAR in Argentine football

Mar del Plata’s Cologne and Aldosivi will play in Santa Fe today for the ninth date of the Professional Football League Cup (LPF), marking the start of the application of the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system in Argentina in the match. Football.

The match will be played from 9:30 pm at the Brigadier Estanislao López Stadium in the capital of Santa Fe, with Nicolas Lamolina mediating and TNT Sports television.

VAR will be in charge of Mauro Vigliano; and Diego Verlotta in AVAR (VAR Assistant)

Colón is fourth in Zone B, with 12 points, similar to Tigre, who has a better goal margin, while with 14, Estudiantes and Boca lead the Zone. “Sablero” is in the qualifying zone for the final stage of the LPF.

Meanwhile, Eldosivi (10)…