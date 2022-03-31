Cologne and Eldosivi premiere VAR in Santa Fe beginning date eight

Santa Fe’s Columbus It comes after a goalless draw against Union in the Classic, three days since they won, has caused some concern among fans.

coach for this match Julio Falconi Will make three changes as it will protect some players as Colón debuts next week savior cup facing penarol From Montevideoas the location.

for that reason, Facundo Garces, Rafael Delgado And Luis “The Flea” RodriguezThose who carry some inconvenience, they will not be in front of the artists mar del plata and they will be replaced gian nardelli hey Lucas Acevedo, Joaquin Novillo And facundo fariasrespectively.

Whereas, eldosivic comes to the tune of this meeting, noting that it comes from two consecutive victories Tiger 1 to 0 and…