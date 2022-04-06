Cologne beat Pearol in his Copa Libertadores debut: review goals

With goals from Pulga Rodriguez and Faisundo Farias, Sablero did his job and defeated Manya in the first match of Group G.
Abdomen And penarol They face each other for the first date of Group G of the Copa Libertadores. The duel, which takes place at the Elephant Cemetery, began at 7:15 pm and is led by Wilton Sampio.
91′ 2T: Changes in colon formation
The game is over for Christian Bernardi. Christian Vega is coming to court.
89′ 2Q: Colon Round
Goooooal for Columbus! The person in charge of the marking was Facundo Phariasi.
86′ 2T: Changes in Pearoli’s Formation
The game is over for Ignacio Laquintana. He comes to the field…
Read Full News