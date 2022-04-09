Cologne’s unusual goal against Rosario Central in the Professional League Cup

In the ninth minute of the game, Sabalero took the lead with a strange goal from Pierotti: Cervio wanted to play quickly but it bounced off a Colon player and came inside three positions.

Unusual situation in Gigante de Arroito. Only nine minutes had elapsed in the first half when Gaspar Cervio and Santiago Pieroti gave us the strangest game ever in the Professional League Cup.



The rogue goalkeeper claimed that Pierotti had obstructed his serve. While his teammates ask him to review the position of the Köln players in the VAR, when the goalkeeper picks up the center starts the play of the end goal.

Clearly the advanced position is seen, but the referee no longer considered it…