Colombia beat Venezuela 1–0, but it was not enough for the Qatar 2022 World Cup playoffs

Soccer Football – World Cup – South American Qualifiers – Venezuela v Colombia – Estadio Cachame, Ciudad Guiana, Venezuela – March 29, 2022 James Rodriguez of Colombia celebrates his first goal with teammates REUTERS/Manure Quintero

Colombia beat Venezuela 1-0 with James Rodriguez’s penalty goal at Kachame Stadium Valid for day 18 and last in a duel Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Despite the victory of the “coffee” team, they could not qualify for the playoffs for the World Cup, as it depended on Peru’s loss at home against Paraguay, nothing happened. Because Bicolor won 2-0 at the National Stadium.

The only scorer of the game was the player From Qatar Stars League’s Al Rayan on SC 44 ’cause after repeating the penalty Woolker…