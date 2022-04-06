Colon beat Pearol in the end

Julio Falcioni commended. He waved his fist as he entered the locker room and looked at the fans. They jumped up and started screaming. They were celebrating a victory that had unnecessarily entered the risk zone. Graveyard of Elephants sent a great like Pearole and the draw of the Paraguayan Classic between Olimpia and Cerro Porteo left the dominant Sabalero in their Group G. It was very difficult for Köln to close a match, but not because he was beaten, but because of his own shortcomings, turning whatever he had generated against the opponent’s goal to the plate.

With Bernardi, Aliandro, Meja and Jose Luis Rodriguez plugged in, the Pelusa team played the first half to score, at least, two or three goals. El Pulga, very clearly, wanted to make a Maradona play: now without goalkeepers, one after the other…