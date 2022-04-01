Colon cancer: the type of diet recommended by experts to reduce the risk of developing the disease

Colon cancer is one of the preventable diseases that kills every year in Argentina and is the second leading cause of death from malignant tumors after lung cancer. Every year 16,000 new cases of colon cancer are diagnosed locally and cause approximately 7,000 deaths annually. It is a malignant tumor arising from a precancerous lesion in the large intestine (colon and rectum) which is a polyp.

Although control is necessary to prevent a disease that is initially asymptomatic at times, a previous step in prevention is: Maintain a healthy diet and healthy habits.

