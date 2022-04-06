Colón de Santa Fe – Peñarol for Libertadores: Schedule, TV and Possible Team Formation – Ovation – 04/05/2022

exclusive content The note you are trying to access is specifically intended for customers to subscribe Know our plans

This Tuesday from 7:15 pm. penarol Will debut as a visitor in the Copa Libertadores against Santa Fe’s Columbus In the cemetery of elephants.

After a good international role, which he consolidated last year, reaching the semi-finals of the South American Cup, Orinegro will look to be a hero in a tournament where he has not progressed to the stage for 11 years. The last time he qualified for the Round of 16 was in 2011, when he became a finalist.

With 2,000 fans in the stands cheering on the guest side…