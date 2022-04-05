Colón near the Copa Libertadores. Everything is ready to receive Pearol for

El Sablero will play its first match of the maximum continental tournament against Carbonaro at the Cementerio de los Elephantes.

Abdomenthe champion league cup 2021you will receive tomorrow penarolfive time winner of savior cupOn his return to the most important tournament in South America after twelve years.

The match relating to the first date of Group G will be played from 7:15 pm at the Brigadier General Estanislao López Stadium in Santa Fe, mediated by Brazilian Wilton Sampaio and ESPN Television.