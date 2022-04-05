Colon (Santa Fe) Vs. Penarol – Pre-Match – April 5, 2022

(EFE) – Colon de Santa Fe, champions of the 2021 Argentine League Cup and runner-up of the 2019 South American League, will play the CONMEBOL Libertadores de Americas Cup again after 12 years this Tuesday when they host Uruguay Pearol. Bar champion of America, last in 1987.

Argentina and Uruguay will meet at 7:15 pm (22:15 GMT) on the first day of Group G, which they will share with Paraguayan Cerro Porteo and Olympias.

Neither played the previous stage, Colón qualified as champions of the 2021 League Cup and Pearol by winning the Uruguayan First Division championship in the same year.

It would be the third Libertadores for the Santa Fe team, which reached the quarterfinals in 1998 and lost the preliminary stage in 2010 and could not play the stage…