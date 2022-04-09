Colon. tie was better for

Some question his physical condition. Much was said about the kilo Wanchope at the last minute. Especially in the Boca world. He came to Colon again. Slowly he is picking up the pace and showing his scoring lineage. When they give you ownership, Ramon Abila Answer, In his second debut with Sablero, the former Huracán also scored his second goal. He had already scored Sportivo Pearol for the Argentine Cup. This Friday he took advantage of the break in the headlines, who play the Copa Libertadores, and screamed for the first time in the League Cup. It was a noble goal and one of the important ones. Because Colón lost in Rosario and scored a brilliant goal in 31 minutes in the second half.

The forward began his tussle in the middle of the field at maximum speed. He took advantage of the last…