Colonel Free Fire ID Stats Monthly-Yearly Earnings K/D Ratio Youtube Channel & Rank

The craze for the games is increasing all over the world and many players are coming out to show their talent across the nation. Also, some fans are excited to know about their favorite player and want to play with them. We have told about many players who have an excellent talent to show on the Internet. In this article, we like to tell about one more player named Colonel, who is the most popular Garena Free Fire player and also posts his streaming videos on his Youtube channel. He played in the Middle East Region and currently, he has 2.08 million subscribers on his Youtube channel.

Through this article, we will talk about the player. We know that many fans like to play this game with him but can’t play because they use to play with their friends. But, you can play with your favorite player by searching for his Free Fire ID, and also, we will tell you about his Stats, Monthly-Yearly Income, K/D ratio, Youtube channel, and rank.

Free Fire ID and Stats of Colonel

If you want to play with your favorite player and also, stream with him so, you have to add him by searching his Free Fire ID, and then, you can play with him. His Free Fire ID is 331204078.

Lifetime Stats

The Colonel has won around 1287 matches out of 10113 squad matches and maintaining his winning rate of 12.72%. He has killed around 25065 enemies in this match and has a K/D ratio of 2.84.

The player has also played 1229 duo matches and won 121 matches of them and changed his winning rate to 9.84%. He achieved 2933 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.65.

At the last, he has also played 1630 solo matches and won 152 out of them, and maintained his winning rate to 9.32% with a K/D ratio of 2.28. He has killed over 3365 enemies in this mode.

Ranked Stats

Along with all, he has played 399 squad matches and got victories in 13 matches while maintaining his K/D ratio of 3.25%. The player has killed around 1444 opponent enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.74 in this ongoing ranked season.

While the Colonel has played 183 solo matches and didn’t win any single match or not killed any single player in this mode.

At the last, he never played duo mode matches.

Earnings

The Colonel has B+ Grade, 9.6K Sub Rank, 59K View Rank, and 22k SB Rank. As per the details of Social Blade, he has estimated monthly earnings of between $1.9K to 32K and also has a yearly income of between $25K to 403K.

Youtube channel and Rank

The Colonel started his Youtube journey a year ago and posted his first video in January 2020. Since then, he has upload around 72 videos on his Youtube channel, and now, he has combined views on his video of around 99.7 million.