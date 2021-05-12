Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack Isn’t Just a Tech Problem – BloombergQuint

While we still don’t know exactly what happened with Colonial, this problem of interfacing systems around critical infrastructure raises many possibilities, either in this case or others to come. For example, ransomware might not even target the actual industrial-control system but instead, say, the invoicing software. If payment processes lock up on an energy network that serves, and bills, thousands of nodes, can that network still actually operate? And if a piece of critical infrastructure has to be shut off as a precaution if an attack is detected at the enterprise level, the end result is that it still isn’t running. One other vulnerability to bear in mind as we navigate the effects of Covid-19 is that more of us are using remote desktop-setups for work, often over less secure internet connections.