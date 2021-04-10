LATEST

Colorado Avalanche acquire goalie Devan Dubnyk from Sharks

Mar 20, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) stands in goal before the game against the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche acquired veteran goaltender Devan Dubnyk from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Dubnyk, 34, is 3-9-2 with a 3.18 goals-against average and .898 save percentage this season, his 12th in the league. He hasn’t played since a 4-0 loss at Arizona on March 27.

“Devan brought the element of consummate professionalism and class to our dressing room, in what has been an extremely unique and challenging season,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement. “He fit seamlessly within our group and helped mentor many of our younger players. We thank him for his contributions to our club on and off the ice this season and wish him the best in Colorado.”

A first-round pick (14th overall) by Edmonton in 2004, Dubnyk owns a 250-204-54 record in 537 appearances with a 2.60 GAA, a .914 save percentage and 33 shutouts with the Oilers, Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild and Sharks.

Dubnyk gives the West Division-leading Avalanche an experienced backup to spell Philipp Grubauer, who started 32 of the team’s first 40 games this season.

Pateryn, 30, has two assists in 11 games this season with the Avalanche and Wild. He has 41 points (four goals, 37 assists) and 166 penalty minutes in 278 games with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Colorado and Minnesota.

–Field Level Media

