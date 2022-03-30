Colorado Avalanche Center Nathan McKinnon (upper body) was sent back to Denver for evaluation

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan McKinnon missed Tuesday’s 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames with an upper body injury and was sent home, coach Jared Bednar said.

Nazem Qadri replaced McKinnon in the AVS’ top line with Valerie Nichushkin and Miko Rentanen as Colorado won the Western Conference Division leaders’ matchup.

Bedner did not tell reporters about McKinnon’s injury, but said his concerns about it were “high”. McKinnon was hurt in a third-period fight with Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on Sunday.

Bednar said McKinnon will be evaluated in Denver and has no timeline for his return.

McKinnon has 70 points this season for the Avalanche (22 goals, 48 ​​assists).

