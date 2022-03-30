Colorado Avalanche F Nathan McKinnon out with upper body injury

The Colorado Avalanche will be up against star forward Nathan McKinnon tonight Calgary Flames,

Many speculate that McKinnon injured his hand or wrist during the fight. Minnesota WildSunday Night Matt Dumba. He has traveled from Calgary back to Denver for further evaluation.

Bednar said the timeline doesn’t make sense around Nathan McKinnon. When asked about the level of anxiety around the team, Bednar said “high.” https://t.co/ix2Mc7Jy3f — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) 29 March 2022

McKinnon seems to have hit a heavy shot at the end of this skirmish. Many fans took to the internet to ask the star to come forward to keep her mitts on with the fast approaching postseason.

If it is indeed a broken arm, we can only hope that it is minor and will not require surgery…