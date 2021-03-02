Colorado Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Colorado Buffalo 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.
Colorado Buffalo Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule
September 3 Northern Colorado
September 11 Texas A&M (in Denver)
September 18 minnesota
September 25 in Arizona State
October 2 USC
October. 9 open date
16 October
Cal on 23 October
October 30 in Oregon
6 November Oregon State
13 November at UCLA
20 November Washington
On November 26 in Utah
Colorado Football Schedule Analysis: Hobbyists need to tune against Northern Colorado with power performances against Texas A&M and Minnesota.
The Pac-12 run doesn’t have time to breathe quickly, starting at Arizona State and with USC to close out a four-game run of games that could break the Buffs back.
There is no real break interdivisional play with Oregon and Washington on the slate, and the Mix also has a sneaky-dirty trip to Cal. Making matters worse, the second half of the season has a run of three road games in four weeks, and the final kick in the gut to get out against Washington and against Utah.
Pac-12 conference teams missed: Stanford, Washington State