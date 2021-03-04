Colorado vs Arizona State College Basketball Game Preview

Colorado Buffalo vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Loading...

Colorado vs Arizona State Broadcasting

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO

Network: ESPN2

Loading...

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Loading...

Colorado (19-7) vs. Arizona State (10-11) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why will arizona win the state

The Sun Devils have been on a good tear lately. It twice helped to face Washington, but a three-game winning streak brought the Sun Devils back from the dead as part of a six-game win in the last nine games.

Loading...

Rescue is the best in the Pac-12 to force mistakes, it is generating points in transition, and is decent enough to work out shooting buffs.

Loading...

On the other hand, Colorado does not do too defensively to come up with offensive defense, and it will not produce a ball of poles, but …

Loading...

Why Colorado Will Win

Colorado has not deteriorated by three, it has recently strengthened in significant wins over USC and UCLA, and is rebounding well to be a plus.

Loading...

It may not be a high-powered scoring team, and is not consistent with the three, but it creates enough thrust to last in games and is amazing when it comes to free throws made after free throws.

Loading...

Buffs are very good at controlling tempo and keeping scoring low, and…

Loading...

What is going to happen

Colorado is great at home and pathetic on the Arizona state road.

Loading...

The Sun Gods are 0-4 away from Tempe since taking down the Grand Canyon in mid-December, and Colorado is 10-1 in Boulder this season.

Loading...

ASU has the ability to score and maintain to take Colorado out of its comfort zone, but the Sun Devils’ inability to do it all will be an issue. It will be a fight, but Colorado – the best free throw shooting team in college basketball – will survive on the line.

Loading...

Colorado vs Arizona State Prediction, Rekha

Colorado 76, Arizona State 67

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Row: Colorado-11, O / U: 148

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2.5

Loading...

Must see rating: 3

5: Really think of paying for peacock, but …

1: Punky Brewster