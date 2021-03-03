LATEST

Colorado vs Arizona State College Basketball Game Preview

Colorado Buffalo vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Colorado vs Arizona State Broadcasting

Date: Thursday, March 4
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO
Network: ESPN2

Colorado (19-7) vs. Arizona State (10-11) Game Preview

Why Arizona will win the state

The Sun Devils have been on a good tear lately. It twice helped to face Washington, but a three-game winning streak brought the Sun Devils back from the dead as part of a six-game win in the last nine games.

Rescue is best in the Pac-12 to force mistakes, it is generating points in transition, and is decent enough to work out shooting buffs.

On the other hand, Colorado doesn’t do much defensively to come up with an offensive rebellion, and it won’t produce a ball of sticks, but …

Why Colorado Will Win

Colorado has not deteriorated by three, it has recently strengthened in significant wins over USC and UCLA, and is rebounding well to be a plus.

It may not be a high-powered scoring team, and it is not consistent with the three, but it creates enough thrust to stay in the game and is amazing when it comes to free throws made after free throws.

Buffs are very good at controlling tempo and keeping scoring low, and…

What is going to happen

Colorado is great at home and pathetic on the Arizona state road.

The Sun Gods are 0-4 away from Tempe since landing the Grand Canyon in mid-December, and Colorado is 10-1 in Boulder this season.

ASU has the ability to score and score to take Colorado out of its comfort zone, but the Sun God’s inability to do it all well will be an issue. It will be a fight, but Colorado – the best free throw shooting team in college basketball – will survive on the line.

Colorado vs Arizona State Prediction, Rekha

Colorado 76, Arizona State 67
