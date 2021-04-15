Colors’ Ishq mein Marjawan 2 sets moved to GOA? – TMT Updates

As we all know COVID-19 is strengthening it’s clutches as soon as once more and Mumbai is one the worst hits. New restrictions are in place within the state of Maharashtra and it’s fairly apparent that it has affected varied industries. Part 144 is being imposed and shoots coming to a halt, is one thing which is going on on each TV present set. The shoots of many reveals have now shifted base and the most recent one to take action is Colours’ Ishq Mein marjawan 2.

Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir, and Vishal Vashishta starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is prone to transfer to Goa for his or her shoot. Whereas the report isn’t confirmed simply but, sources recommend that the group has not been knowledgeable simply but. The makers will depend on episode banks they’ve.

Amongst different data, one other of Colours’ present, Namak Isk Ka has moved to Hyderbad whereas Molkki, has moved to Goa. And whereas concrete data is awaited simply but, for the subsequent couple of days, till the restrictions are reworked, it appears like makers imagine shifting base is the one believable possibility.