Colors Marathi Bayko Ashi Havi Serial Cast, Starting Date, And Promo

Colors Marathi is all set to come back with another show on its channel the title of the upcoming show is ‘Bayko Ashi Havi’ the show will revolve around a family drama show with an interesting storyline for its viewer. Let’s Check out Colors Marathi Bayko Ashi Havi Serial Cast, Starting Date, Broadcasting Schedule, And Promo

The show is all set to hit the screen soon, also the trailer will be out within a week fans are very excited for the upcoming show a by the title we can understand women should be very responsible and kind of who plays a different role in her daily life.

Bayko Ashi Havi Serial Cast

The show will have very talented and well known members of entertainment Marathi industry some might be new also. The show will feature Vikas Patil and Gauri Deshpande who are going to play main lead role but it is not yet confirmed. Also the other cast members details are not out by the makers but stay tuned it will be out and you can catch here.

Storyline

The makers have not yet confirmed the storyline but maybe it will revolve around a housewife who plays different kinds of role in her day to day life and some women are not only housewife but they work also and manages both which sometimes gets difficult and none other than women can do much so it’s going to be interesting.

Colors Marathi Bayko Ashi Havi Serial Starting Date

The show is all set to hit the screen soon on its color television the official dates by the makers of the show are not out yet but soon it will official here on our page after the announcement. You can also catch the online telecast on the official app or website of Voot, which you can download from the google play store and watch your favorite Colors show. Also, timing will be out when dates are.

