COLORS’ Namak Issk Ka Hits a Century

Namak Issk Ka has received thousands and thousands of hearts with its gripping storytelling and entertaining characters. Starting with dance, drama, and motion, the present went on to melt the in any other case inflexible mindsets within the society in the direction of nachaniyas.

The solid and crew of Namak Issk Ka celebrated a century right this moment as they full 100 episodes of the present. Yug and Kahaani have fallen in love and are lastly married. A dramatic story will unfold on the present, as Gunjan breaks all boundaries to validate her marriage with Yug to get Kahaani out of his life and the home. Conscious of Yug and Kahaani’s marriage Saroj opts for drastic steps to separate them however has failed until now. The battle for Kahaani will get actual when Iraavati takes over and makes use of her black magic energy to make issues troublesome for Yug and Kahaani.

An excited Shruti Sharma aka Kahani says, “100 episodes have by no means felt this particular for every other present. The love and appreciation that the present and my character Kahaani have obtained from the viewers, has made a particular place in my coronary heart right this moment. I hope that the present retains going from energy to energy and we maintain celebrating related milestones!”

Speaking in regards to the achievement, Aditya Ojha aka Yug says, “It is a new expertise for me. That is my first present on Indian tv and the primary time I’m celebrating 100 episodes. I had goosebumps throughout, as we celebrated this event. I’m grateful for these optimistic moments that we get amidst the stress, and I wish to thank the viewers for his or her help!”

