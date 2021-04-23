ENTERTAINMENT

COLORS’ Namak Issk Ka Hits a Century

Avatar
By
Posted on
COLORS’ Namak Issk Ka Hits a Century

Namak Issk Ka Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Namak Issk Ka has received thousands and thousands of hearts with its gripping storytelling and entertaining characters. Starting with dance, drama, and motion, the present went on to melt the in any other case inflexible mindsets within the society in the direction of nachaniyas.

The solid and crew of Namak Issk Ka celebrated a century right this moment as they full 100 episodes of the present. Yug and Kahaani have fallen in love and are lastly married. A dramatic story will unfold on the present, as Gunjan breaks all boundaries to validate her marriage with Yug to get Kahaani out of his life and the home. Conscious of Yug and Kahaani’s marriage Saroj opts for drastic steps to separate them however has failed until now. The battle for Kahaani will get actual when Iraavati takes over and makes use of her black magic energy to make issues troublesome for Yug and Kahaani.

An excited Shruti Sharma aka Kahani says, “100 episodes have by no means felt this particular for every other present. The love and appreciation that the present and my character Kahaani have obtained from the viewers, has made a particular place in my coronary heart right this moment. I hope that the present retains going from energy to energy and we maintain celebrating related milestones!”

Speaking in regards to the achievement, Aditya Ojha aka Yug says, “It is a new expertise for me. That is my first present on Indian tv and the primary time I’m celebrating 100 episodes. I had goosebumps throughout, as we celebrated this event. I’m grateful for these optimistic moments that we get amidst the stress, and I wish to thank the viewers for his or her help!”

Tune into Namak Issk Ka as they transfer forward to set new milestones on twenty second April 2021 onwards at 9:00 pm, solely on COLORS

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
48
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
46
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
43
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top