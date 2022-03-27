Columbia AG releases preliminary toxicology screening of Taylor Hawkins

A urine toxicology test was conducted on Hawkins and 10 substances were found, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, the report said.

It said, “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues medical studies to obtain a total explanation of the events that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins” and the Attorney General’s Office is investigating the cause of death in a “timely manner”. Will continue to do

band news announced In a statement Friday about Hawkins’ death, shortly before he was set to take the stage at a concert in Bogota.

The cause of death was not disclosed.